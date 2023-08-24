You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

The series finales of “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew” boosted Wednesday night primetime ratings for The CW.

As “Riverdale” fans tuned in to see how the teen drama wrapped up its chaotic seventh season, the 9 p.m. airing drew an average 0.05 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49 and a total viewership of 208,000, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. In addition to boosting figures from last week’s penultimate episode, which earned a 0.04 rating and brought in 191,000 total viewers, Wednesday’s episode exceeded the Season 6 finale’s performance, which scored a 0.04 rating and drew in a total viewership of 174,000.

The conclusion of “Nancy Drew” Season 4 at 8 p.m. garnered a 0.06 rating and a viewership of 353,000 — up from last week’s 0.05 rating but down from last week’s audience of 402,000. Similar to “Riverdale,” the airing of “Nancy Drew” beat its Season 3 finale, which scored a 0.05 rating and drew in 349,000 total viewers.

Together, the series finales of the teen dramas boosted the network’s ratings to average a 0.06 rating and 280,000 total viewers, up from last Wednesday’s rating of 0.04, but down from last Wednesday’s total viewership of 296,000. Among the major broadcasters, the CW scored the fifth highest rating and viewership of Wednesday night.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

Fox drew in the highest rating among the major broadcasters with a rating of 0.34, as well as the second-highest viewership with 1.98 total viewers, thanks to the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. airing of “MasterChef.”

NBC and CBS tied for second place ratings-wise with an average of 0.29, while NBC brought in the highest viewership of the night with 3.14 million viewers. At 8 p.m. on NBC, “America’s Got Talent” nabbed a 0.50 rating and a total viewership of 4.88 million — the most-watched program of the night. Next came a rerun of NBC’s Carol Burnett 90th birthday special, which scored a 0.19 rating and garnered 2.27 million viewers at 9 p.m.

In addition to tying for second place in ratings, CBS scored the third highest viewership of the night with 1.91 million viewers. “Big Brother” kicked off the night at 8 p.m. with a 0.62 rating — the highest-rated program of the night — and a total viewership of 3.29 million. “Superfan” scored a 0.14 rating and drew in 1.20 million total viewers at 9 p.m., while “So Help Me Todd” earned a 0.12 rating and 1.22 million viewers at 10 p.m.

ABC scored the fourth highest rating of the night with an average 0.17 rating, as well as the fourth highest viewership with 1.35 million viewers. Reruns of “Abbott Elementary” from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.19 rating and a viewership of 1.46 million before “The Rookie” drew in a 0.11 rating and a total viewership of 1.12 million at 10 p.m.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Telemundo tied with Univision in terms of ratings with an average rating of 0.3, with Telemundo scoring a total viewership victory over Univision with an average of 1.06 million viewers thanks to coverage of the U.S. Open Cup semifinal. The first game drew in a 0.3 rating and 1.01 million viewers from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., before the second game scored a 0.4 rating and brought in 1.35 million viewers. At 10 p.m. reality competition series “Los 50” earned a rating of 0.2 and drew in 615,000 viewers.

Tying in second place for ratings, Univision had the second highest viewership with an average total viewership of 910,000. First came “Eternamente Amándonos” from 6:55 p.m. to 7:55 p.m., which scored a rating of 0.3 and drew in 1.14 million viewers before “Mujer” earned a rating of 0.3 and brought in 1.12 million total viewers from 7:55 p.m. to 8:55 p.m. At 10 p.m., a Liga MX match closed out the night with a rating of 0.3 in the demo and a viewership of 820,000.