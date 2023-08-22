You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here for more information.

The finale of “The Bachelorette” earned ABC a Monday night ratings win. The conclusion to the reality dating series snagged the highest rating of the night among the major broadcasters.

As audiences tuned in to see which lucky suitor Charity Lawson would choose to spend the rest of her life with, “The Bachelorette” season finale drew in an average 0.53 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49 and a total viewership of 2.99 million, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The three-hour finale, which aired from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., led ABC to score the highest average viewership and rating of the broadcasters.

Here’s how primetime broke down across the major broadcast networks:

After ABC, NBC scored the second-highest average rating of the night with a 0.31 rating and came in third place in terms of total viewership with 2.57 million total viewers. At 8 p.m. “American Ninja Warrior” kicked off the night with a 0.35 rating — the second-highest rated program of the night behind “The Bachelorette” — and a total viewership of 3.04 million, making it the most-watched program of the night. Next came “Weakest Link” at 10 p.m., which scored a 0.22 rating and drew in 1.63 million viewers.

CBS came in third place in terms of ratings with an average 0.19 rating for the night, while scoring the second highest total viewership with 2.59 million total viewers. “The Neighborhood” kicked off the night at 8 p.m. with a 0.23 rating and 2.69 total viewers before “Bob Hearts Abishola” scored a 0.20 and drew in 2.43 million viewers at 8:30 p.m. “NCIS” earned a rating of 0.18 and a viewership of 2.81 million at 9 p.m. before “NCIS: Hawaiʻi” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a 0.16 rating and 2.40 million viewers.

Fox scored the fourth-highest rating of the night with an average 0.13 score as well as the fourth-highest viewership with an average 727,000 viewers. At 8 p.m. “Stars on Mars” nabbed a 0.15 rating and brought in 858,000 viewers while “Masterchef” earned a 0.11 rating and drew in 597,000 viewers at 9 p.m.

The CW came in fifth place both in the demo with an average 0.04 rating and in total viewers with 269,000 viewers. At 8 p.m. “Son of a Critch” scored a rating of 0.03 and a total viewership of 383,000 before “Run the Burbs” at 8:30 p.m. brought in a rating of 0.03 and drew in 247,000 viewers. Next up was “Children Ruin Everything,” which earned a 0.06 and drew in 249,000 viewers at 9 p.m., before “Bump” closed out the night at 9:30 with a 0.06 rating and 198,000 total viewers.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first place both in ratings and in total viewership in primetime with a 0.3 rating in the demo and 1.31 million total viewers. “Eternamente Amándonos” kicked off the night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a rating of 0.3 and 1.21 million viewers before “Tierra de esperanza” scored a rating of 0.4 and drew in 1.45 million total viewers at 9 p.m. “Mujer” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a rating of 0.3 in the demo and a viewership of 1.19 million.

Telemundo came in second place in ratings and total viewership with an average rating score of 0.2 in the demo and a total viewership of 722,000. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., reality series “Los 50” earned a rating of 0.2 and drew in 866,000 viewers, while “Secretos de Sangre” at 9 p.m. scored a 0.1 rating and drew in 619,000 total viewers.