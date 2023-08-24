You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Click here to subscribe.

The first live show of “America’s Got Talent” Season 18 marked Tuesday night’s most-watched and highest-rated program among the major broadcasters.

As audiences tuned in to see live acts performing on the NBC reality competition series, which features judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews, “America’s Got Talent” brought in an average 0.60 rating in the key broadcast demographic among adults 18-49 — up from last Tuesday’s 0.44 rating — and a total viewership of 5.82 million, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures.

After the 8 p.m. airing of “America’s Got Talent,” “That’s My Jam” earned a 0.25 rating and drew in 1.86 total viewers at 10 p.m., boosting NBC to nab the highest rating — with an average 0.49 rating — as well as the highest viewership of the broadcasters with an average 4.5 million total viewers.

Following NBC’s victory, ABC drew in the second highest rating of Tuesday’s primetime with an average 0.23 rating, while coming in third place in terms of total viewership with an average 2.35 million viewers. At 8 p.m. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” nabbed a 0.27 rating and brought in 2.77 million viewers, while “Jeopardy! Masters” averaged a 0.24 rating and drew in 2.21 million viewers at 9 p.m. “The Chase” closed out the night at 10 p.m. with a 0.18 rating and 2.06 million viewers.

CBS scored the third highest rating of Tuesday’s primetime with an average 0.21 rating, as well as the second highest viewership with an average of 2.83 million viewers, thanks to reruns of “FBI” franchise. “FBI: International” kicked off the night at 8 p.m. with a 0.21 rating and 2.77 million viewers, before “FBI” earned a rating of 0.19 and drew in 2.72 million viewers at 9 p.m. At 10 p.m., “FBI: Most Wanted” nabbed CBS’ highest rating and viewership of the night with a 0.22 rating and 2.99 million viewers.

Fox scored the fourth-highest rating of the night with an average 0.20 score as well as the fourth-highest viewership with an average 1.13 million viewers. “Beat Shazam” nabbed a 0.22 rating and brought in 1.12 million viewers at 8 p.m. before “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” earned a 0.19 rating and drew in 1.14 million viewers at 9 p.m.

The CW came in fifth place both in the demo with an average 0.06 rating and in total viewers with 238,000 viewers. Back-to-back episodes of “Fight to Survive” at 8 and 9 p.m. drew in ratings scores of 0.07 and 0.05 and a viewerships of 254,000 and 222,000, respectively.

Neither The CW nor Fox air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision came in first place both in ratings and in total viewership in primetime with a 0.4 rating in the demo and 1.37 million total viewers. First came “Eternamente Amándonos” at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., which scored a rating of 0.3 and drew in 1.27 million viewers before “Tierra de esperanza” earned a rating of 0.5 and brought in 1.54 million total viewers at 9 p.m. At 10 p.m., “Mujer” closed out the night with a rating of 0.3 in the demo and a viewership of 1.24 million.

Next was Telemundo, which came in second place in ratings as well as total viewership with an average rating score of 0.2 in the demo and a total viewership of 793,000. Reality competition series “Los 50” earned a rating of 0.2 and drew in 889,000 viewers from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., while “Secretos de Sangre” at 9 p.m. scored a 0.2 rating and drew in 721,000 total viewers.