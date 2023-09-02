CBS’ “The Price is Right” Bob Barker tribute and the second round of live qualifiers episode for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” scored the highest viewership of this week’s broadcast TV programming.

Picking up from last week’s first live shows of the season, the Tuesday and Wednesday airings of “America’s Got Talent” drew in 5.51 and 5.0 million viewers, respectively, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day figures. The two episodes stand as the most-watched programs across primetime from last Friday to Thursday, per TheWrap’s weekly broadcast TV ratings breakdown of the top 10 highest-rated and most-watched programs of the week.

Behind the NBC reality competition show was CBS’ Thursday airing of “The Price Is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker,” which scored the third highest viewership of the week with 4.33