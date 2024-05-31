Crunchyroll’s latest anime series to drop on the anime streamer is the monster sci-fi series “Kaiju No. 8.”

The Japanese term “kaiju” is associated with television, film and books that have stories featuring giant monsters, usually depicted in narratives attacking major cities or battling militaries or other creatures. “Kaiju No. 8” follows that same tradition, centered on a group of characters living in a world where enormous monsters are attacking the humans that inhabit it.

“It’s a story about someone struggling in a harsh world without ever giving up, in the hopes of leading people into an even slightly brighter future,” Matsumoto said during an appearance on Crunchyroll’s Industry Panel at New York Comic Con on Friday. “To anyone dealing with the complexities of reality that reads this manga, I hope it can help make your future a little brighter, too.”

The anime comes as an adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga series of the same name. “Kaiju No. 8” will be animated by Production I.G. (“Psycho-Pass”) and its artwork and design supervision will be done by Studio Khara (“Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition”). The show will hit Crunchyroll with both subbed and dubbed versions, and will simulcast weekly after it airs in Japan.

When did “Kaiju No. 8” come out?

The Japanese broadcast for “Kaiju No. 8” premiered on April 13 at 7 p.m. PST. The English dub for “Kaiju No. 8” premiered exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Is “Kaiju No. 8” streaming?

Yes, “Kaiju No. 8” is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Prime Video with Crunchyroll. New episodes of “Kaiju No. 8 air every Saturday at 8:30 a.m. PST.

What is “Kaiju No. 8” about?

Here’s Crunchyroll’s official synopsis for “Kaiju No. 8.

“In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them.

“Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition.

“He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles. Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force’s 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno’s undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka’s ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise.“

Who is in the “Kaiju No. 8” cast?

The Japanese voice cast includes Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8, Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro, Wataru Katoh as Reno Ichikawa, Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya, Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina, Yuki Shin as Iharu Furuhashi, Keisuke Komoto as Haruichi Izumo and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Aoi Kaguragi.

The main English voice cast for “Kaiju No. 8” includes Nazeeh Tarsha as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8, Katelyn Barr as Mina Ashiro and Adam McArthur as Reno Ichikawa

Watch the trailer