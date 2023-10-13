Crunchyroll Acquires Monster Sci-Fi Series ‘Kaiju No. 8’

Crunchyroll has acquired the monster sci-fi and fantasy anime series “Kaiju No. 8,” with the show set to debut on the streamer in spring 2024.

The anime comes as an adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto’s original manga series of the same name. “Kaiju No. 8” will be animated by Production I.G. (“Psycho-Pass”) and its artwork and design supervision will be done by Studio Khara (“Evangelion: New Theatrical Edition”). The show will hit Crunchyroll with both subbed and dubbed versions, and will simulcast weekly after it airs in Japan.

The team behind “Kaiju No. 8” announced the manga would be getting an anime revamping in a post on X (formerly Twitter) back in August 2022.

The Japanese term “kaiju” is often associated with television, film and books that have stories featuring giant monsters, usually depicted in narratives attacking major cities or battling militaries or other creatures. “Kaiju No. 8” follows that same tradition, centered on a group of characters living in a world where enormous monsters are attacking the humans that inhabit it.

“It’s a story about someone struggling in a harsh world without ever giving up, in the hopes of leading people into an even slightly brighter future,” Matsumoto said during an appearance on Crunchyroll’s Industry Panel at New York Comic Con on Friday. “To anyone dealing with the complexities of reality that reads this manga, I hope it can help make your future a little brighter, too.”

The Japanese voice cast includes Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino/Kaiju No. 8, Wataru Katoh as Reno Ichikawa and Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro. The voice actors for Kikoru Shinomiya and Hoshino have yet to be determined.

Read a synopsis of the show below:

“In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them.

“Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition.

“He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specializes in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles. Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force’s 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno’s undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka’s ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise.“