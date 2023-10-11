Crunchyroll has launched its own 24/7 linear channel, the company announced Wednesday.

The anime-based channel, which is a collaboration between Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Crunchyroll and GSN, will be available across FAST TV, with Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, The Roku Channel and Vizio WatchFree+ being the first to carry the channel. The network will launch on Oct. 11 on LG Channels, The Roku Channel and Vizio WatchFree+, with beginning to carry the channel on Oct. 17.

The channel will carry beloved Crunchyroll series, including “Horimiya,” “Ranking of Kings,” “Moriarty the Patriot,” “Psycho–Pass,” “Arifureta,” “Sugar Apple Fairytale,” “To Your Eternity” and “Code Geass.” New anime content will remain on Crunchyroll’s SVOD and AVOD services as well.

“Crunchyroll Channel is a gateway to the world of anime where we will guide viewers to discover new worlds, new stories and new characters,” Crunchyroll President Rahul Purini said in a statement. “And thanks to our distribution partners at launch, millions of fans have easy access to the medium that is taking the world by storm!”

At its launch, anime series will be dubbed in English, with blocks of genre-specific programming curated to welcome new viewers into the Japan-created genre.

“GSN is thrilled by the massive response from our platform partners for this channel, which is a testament to Crunchyroll’s brand and library,” GSN EVP of distribution Tim Carry said. “We are grateful to bring this channel to market.”

The company’s launch of a linear channel marks a significant expansion for Crunchyroll, whose app is currently available on more than 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.

As a joint venture between between US-based Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Japan’s Aniplex, Crunchyroll gives viewers access to simulcasts of anime immediately after their Japanese broadcast, as well as translates the content into multiple languages.