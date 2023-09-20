Summer’s over, and that means there’s some fall goodies coming from streamers, and that’s including all-new and returning anime titles from the giant Crunchyroll.

Look, it is Crunchyroll, the one-stop-shop for all things anime, manga and more. Ending the month of September will be the release of romantic high school-based series “A Girl & Her Dog.” Pivoting to a more combat-centered show is Berserk of Gluttony,” which will debut the first day October.

There’s also several titles that are continuing into the fall season from summer 2023, including “One Piece,” the second season of “Jujutsu Kaisen,” “Case Closed (Detective Conan),” “Rurouni Kenshin” and “Soaring Sky! Procure.” Heading to the streamer soon is “Overtake,” “Bullbuster,” “Arknights: Perish in Frost,” “My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer,” “I’m Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness,” “Migi & Dali” and “Stardust Telepath.”

Here’s everything you can look forward to coming to Crunchyroll this fall, and be sure to stay tuned, as more titles will join this last as the months go by.

Available Sept. 28

“A Girl & Her Guard Dog”

“Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation” — Original Video Animation

Available Sept. 29

“Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End”

Available Sept. 30

“Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange”

Available Oct. 1

“Berserk of Gluttony”

“MF Ghost”

“Shangri-La Frontier”

“The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch”

Available Oct. 2

“I’m in Love with the Villainess”

“Shy”

“A Playthrough of a Certain Dude’s VRMMO Life”

“Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions”

Available Oct. 3

“The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent” Season 2

Available Oct. 4

“KamiErabi GOD.app”

“16bit Sensation: Another Layer”

“Kizuna no Allele” Season 2

Available Oct. 5

“The Ancient Magus’ Bride” Season 2 (Cour 2) — Returning from Spring 2023

“Under Ninja”

Available Oct. 6

“Girlfriend, Girlfriend” Season 2

“Goblin Slayer II”

“Hypnosismic – Division Rap Battle Rhyme Anima+”

“The Kingdoms of Ruin”

“The Rising of the Shield Hero Season” Season 3

Available Oct. 7

“A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special”

“I Shall Survive Using Potions”

“Tearoom Empire”

“The Faraway Paladin: The Lord of Rust Mountains”

“My New Boss is Goofy”

“Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned Into a Pig”

“Protocol: Rain”

Available Oct. 9

“Dead Mount Death Play” (Cour 2) — Returning from Spring 2023

Available Oct. 10

“After-school Hanako-kun”

Available Oct. 12

“Dr. Stone New World” Season 3, Part 2 — Returning from Spring 2023

Available Oct. 17

“Heaven Official’s Blessing” Season 2

Available Oct. 21