“Jujutsu Kaisen” Season 2 is set to air exclusively on Crunchyroll; the dark fantasy anime will make its return on July 6.

Season 2 will be broken up into two consecutive cours, or parts, and will start off telling the story of Gojo and Geto’s past in the “Hidden Inventory”/Premature Death” arc.

“Fans have been eagerly waiting for the return of this incredible series, and we’re thrilled that Crunchyroll will be the exclusive home to season two of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’” said Crunchyroll’s Chief Content Officer Asa Suehira.

The new season was animated by the longstanding Japanese animation studio MAPPA (“Chainsaw Man”), and the screenplay and series composition was written by Hiroshi Seko (“Vinland Saga”). The Japanese voice cast includes Yuichi Nakamura as Satoru Gojo, Takahiro Sakurai as Suguru Geto, Anna Nagase as Riko Amanai, Takehito Koyasu as Toji Fushiguro and Aya Endo as Shoko Ieiri.

Dubs for “Jujutsu Kaisen” will be produced in English, Latin America Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish and Russian. Release dates for dubs will be announced at a later date.

The official synopsis for “Jujutsu Kaisen” Season 2 is as follows:

This is the innocent spring that the two strongest lost forever. Itadori Yuji took Ryomen Sukuna into his own body in June 2018. Okkotsu Yuta freed Orimoto Rika from her curse in December 2017. And now it’s spring 2006. Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru, two peerless jujutsu sorcerers from Jujutsu High, have been given two missions by Tengen, an immortal known as the cornerstone of the jujutsu community. One mission is the escorting and erasure of the “Star Plasma Vessel”, Amanai Riko, the girl chosen as the best match to merge with Tengen. So the two of them set out on their escort mission in order to keep the jujutsu community going, but an assassin calling himself Fushiguro interferes in an attempt to assassinate the Star Plasma Vessel. The pasts of Gojo and Geto, the ones who would later be known as the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer and the most evil curse user, are about to be revealed.

“Jujutsu Kaisen” is produced by Toho Animation and is based on the best-selling manga of the same title.

