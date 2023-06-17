In a first-look teaser for Netflix’s live-action adaption of “One Piece,” Monkey D. Luffy sets off on his journey to become the king of pirates.

Eiichiro Oda’s “One Piece” is one of the best-selling mangas of all time, with more than 500 million copies sold. It was previously adapted into one of the most popular anime series ever in 1999. The Netflix project is the first time the manga will be adapted into a live-action project.

“Ever since I was a kid, the sea’s been calling,” Monkey (Iñaki Godoy), also known as “Straw Hat Luffy,” says in the opening of the clip. “So, I’m setting out to follow my dreams. I’m going to be king of the pirates. All I need is a loyal crew, and I think together we’d make a pretty good team.”

The nearly 2-minute video shows Straw Hat Luffy gathering his ship crew, the challenges they face on sea, and even gives a sneak peek at what Straw Hat Luffy’s signature move — the gum-gum pistol — will look like through computer-generated imagery.

The teaser was revealed on Saturday during Netflix’s Tudum: A Global Fan Event, the streamer’s celebration promoting its original films and television series.

Appearances from the cast at the festival included Godoy, Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji).

Netflix’s “One Piece” will make its debut on the streamer on Aug. 31. The Tudum festival took place on June 17, and was live-streamed from São Paulo, Brazil.