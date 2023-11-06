How to Watch ‘Attack on Titan’ Season 4, Part 4

The day has finally come. The series finale of the epic anime “Attack on Titan” has landed on anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

“Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4, or “Attack on Titan” Final Season: The Final Chapters Special 2 arrived on Crunchyroll Nov. 4. The series finale marks the end of Eren Yeager’s saga that was a decade in the making. It is available in more than 200 countries and territories, including New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

“Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4 was directed by Yuichiro Hayashi (“Dorohedoro”) and produced by studio Mappa (“Jujutsu Kaisen”).

The series composition was done by Hiroshi Seko (“Chainsaw Man”), with character design provided by Tomohiro Kishi (“Dorohedoro”) and chief animation direction by Daisuke Niinuma (“Days”) and Manabu Akita (“Kakegurui”). Kuniaki Nemoto served as art director (Futakoi Alternative), editing was done by Masato Yoshitake (“Chainsaw Man”) and music composed by Kohta Yamamoto (“86 Eighty-six”) and Hiroyuki Sawano (“Blue Exorcist”).

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch.

What is “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4 about?

Here’s Crunchyroll’s description for “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4:

The fate of the world hangs in the balance as Eren unleashes the ultimate power of the Titans. With a burning determination to eliminate all who threaten Eldia, he leads an unstoppable army of Colossal Titans towards Marley. Now a motley crew of his former comrades and enemies scramble to halt his deadly mission, the only question is, can they stop him?

When does “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4 come out?

“Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4 came out on Crunchyroll in the U.S. and Latin American on Nov. 4, and becomes available in Europe, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region on Nov. 5.

Where to stream “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4

“Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4 landed on Crunchyroll Nov. 4. For specific time zones, check here.

Who are the characters in “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4

The characters featured in “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4 include Eren Yeager (also spelled Jaeger), Mikasa Ackermann, Armin Arlert, Conny Springer, Historia Reiss, Jean Kirschtein, Annie Leonhart, Reiner Braun, Captain Levi, Zeke Yeager/Jaeger, Falco Grace, Gabi Braun and Pieck Finger.

Who are voice actors for “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4?

The Japanese cast for “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4 includes Yuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger, Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackermann, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Hiro Shimono as Conny Springer, Shiori Mikami as Historia Reiss, Kisho Taniyama as Jean Kirschtein, Yu Shimamura as Annie Leonhart, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Braun, Hiroshi Kamiya as Captain Levi, Takehito Koyasu as Zeke Jaeger, Natsuki Hanae as Falco Grace, Ayane Sakura as Gabi Braun and Manami Numakura as Pieck Finger.

An English voice cast for “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4 has not been announced, but the cast for “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 3 included Bryce Papenbrook as Eren Jaeger, Jessie James Grelle as Armin Arlert, Trina Nishimura as Mikasa Ackermann, Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun, Mike McFarland as Jean Kirschtein, Clifford Chapin as Conny Springer, Amber Lee Connors as Pieck Finger, Lindsay Seidel as Gabi Braun, Bryson Baugus as Falco Grice, Anairis Quiñones as Yelena, Zeno Robinson as Onyankopon, Jessica Calvello as Hange Zoë, Matt Shipman as Floch Forster and Matthew Mercer as Captain Levi.

When will “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4 English dubs be out?

There are currently no details on a timeframe for when the English dubs for “Attack on Titan” Season 4, Part 4 will arrive.

What is “Attack on Titan”?

The series tells the heartbreaking story of Eren, a child who has lived his entire life behind massive walls due to his community’s fear of what lies on the outside. After a swarm of titans breaks down the walls, Eren witnesses his mother get devoured by man-eating giants that look like humans and are called titans. When he grows up, he promises to avenge his mother’s death, swearing to take down all titans. However, he soon finds out the history of his former entrapment, and truth behind the titans that he hates so much.

When did the “Attack on Titan” anime first premiere?

The anime adaptation of “Attack on Titan” came out on Sept. 28, 2013.

Who created “Attack on Titan”?

“Attack on Titan” is based on the award-winning manga, which carries the same name, and was written and illustrated by its creator, Hajime Isayama.

Watch the trailer above.