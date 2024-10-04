CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Praises ‘SNL’s’ Chloe Fineman for Nailing Her Distinctive Eyebrows | Video

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins had no idea that SNL had featured her in a sketch Saturday night until her phone “started blowing up” when she was attending an Alabama Crimson Tide football game, she told Tim Miller on The Bulwark podcast, but she thought their portrayal of her “was really fun.” Collins especially appreciated that Chloe Fineman’s eyebrows were on point.

“No notes?” Miller asked. “No notes,” Collins replied.

The sketch featuring Fineman as Collins starred Bowen Yang as Charlie XCX and included Jean Smart as event producer Susanne Bartsch. Yang’s Charlie XCX hosted the “Talk Talk Show,” telling Fineman’s Collins that it was about politics — before proceeding to direct all political questions at Smart’s Bartsch.

Collins and Miller also spoke about Megyn Kelly describing the CNN anchor as a “cold-hearted b–ch” in September. Collins smiled as Miller rolled the clip, but decided to take the high road and declined to offer much of a response to the conservative host’s comments. Kelly had appeared frustrated that Collins, who was born in Prattville, Alabama, often speaks to the thoughts of voters from the Yellowhammer State and references her conservative roots.

The insult was “kind of a she-who-smelt-it-dealt-it situation,” Miller said. “I mean, I really can’t,” Collins said. “I don’t have anything on that.”

“I’ve never met Megyn Kelly,” she added. “I used to watch her when she had her show in primetime on Fox, and I thought it was interesting. You know, I would listen to her interviews and stuff. I don’t know, it was a really strong opinion, but I won’t feel singled out because I think that next week she went after Taylor Swift and was like, ‘F you, Taylor Swift.’”

Ultimately, Collins continued, “if the worst thing someone calls me is a ‘cold-hearted b–ch,’ I’ll take it.”

As for her Alabama credentials, Collins added that her entire family still lives in the state. She is also a “rabid” fan of Alabama football, which “totally shaped who I am today.”

You can watch the full interview with Kaitlan Collins in the video above — and see more of Fineman’s take on Collins in the “SNL” sketch below: