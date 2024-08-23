‘Morning Joe’ Airs Supercut of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s Convention Speeches: ‘Optimism Versus Pessimism’ | Video

The day after Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for president, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” aired a supercut of her speech compared to Donald Trump’s address at the RNC, which the panel described as a battle between “optimism versus pessimism.”

The video switched between both candidates, Harris’ speech urging a uniting of the Democratic Party and her intention to lead with “common sense,” while Trump’s address echoed a darker version of America.

“We are indeed a nation in decline,” Trump said in one clip.

Another clip of Harris included in the supercut includes the Vice President saying “You can always trust me to hold sacred America’s fundamental principles from the rule of law to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power.”

And on the flip side, Trump said at the RNC, “We had that horrible, horrible result that we’ll never let happen again, the election result. We’re never going to let that happen again. They used COVID to cheat. Never going to let it happen again.”

“That is quite a contrast,” “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski pointed out.

“It is so extreme,” Joe Scarborough chimed in. “It is optimism versus pessimism. It is joy versus resentment. It is looking toward the future versus looking for retribution.”

Scarborough continued that the decision between Harris and Trump “seems like no choice to me. It seems very simple.”

“You don’t vote for the guy that actually started a riot and is still praising those rioters and now going to be holding fundraisers to benefit those rioters,” he added.

Scarborough acknowledged that this is still a “close race,” saying that “Democrats should listen to Michelle Obama and understand, this is a close race. They’re going to have to fight until the last second.”

“Without question,” Willie Geist chimed in.