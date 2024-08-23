‘Scandal’ Reunion at the DNC as Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn Hype up the Crowd | Video

“Scandal” stars Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn surprised DNC attendees Thursday night when they joined forces onstage together as Washington kicked off the fourth and final night of the convention.

Washington told the audience she needed a phone and asked if anyone had one, when lo and behold, her former co-star showed up onstage and offered his. The pair then instructed the crowd to join them in a chant: “When I say ‘When we fight,’ you say, ‘We fight!’”

When we fight, WE WIN!!!



Fitz and Olivia….FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/ktYsOmkjPr — Nadine Babu (@NadineBabu) August 23, 2024

The duo led the crowd in the chant for a few back and forths before Goldwyn exited the stage.

Washington was then joined by Vice President Harris’ great-nieces, Amara and Leela, who helped anyone still confused by how to pronounce their aunt’s name master it once and for all.

Kerry Washington enlists help to teach people how to pronounce Kamala Harris' name. pic.twitter.com/UcS4naMrEs — The Recount (@therecount) August 23, 2024

“First you say, ‘Kama’ like a common sentence,” Amara explained. “Then you say, ‘La’ like, ‘La la la la la,’” Leela added.

The convention’s closing night is set to include speeches, appearances, and performances by P!nk, Meena Harris, Ella Emhoff, Helena Hudlin, Sen. Mark Kelly, Eva Longoria and Meena Harris among others. The Chicks opened the night with the national anthem, and rumors that a special guest would attend kicked off hours before convention doors opened.

Many have speculated that the guest is either Taylor Swift or Beyoncé. Swift recently finished the European leg of her “Eras” tour, and Beyoncé’s song “Freedom” is Harris’ campaign’s fight song and her walk-out anthem.