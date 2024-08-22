DNC Night 3 Holds Steady With 20.2 Million Viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Viewership for the DNC continued strong for its third night, which saw speeches from Bill Clinton, Pete Buttigieg, Oprah Winfrey, Nancy Pelosi and Tim Walz.

Night 3 of the DNC drew 20.2 million viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same-day viewing figures. Notably, the event started earlier than the first two days, airing from 9:00 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. across ABC, CBS, NBC, Scripps News, CNN, CNNe, FOX Business, FOX News Channel, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation and PBS.

Wednesday night viewership saw a slight downtick from Night 2, which drew in 20.8 million viewers as second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama took the stage, while exceeding viewership for the DNC’s opening night, which scored 20 million viewers.

While Night 2 has brought in the biggest audience thus far, Thursday’s conclusion to the event is shaping up to draw in the most eyes the convention has seen, with Kamala Harris expected to accept her presidential nomination and other surprise guests expected to appear.

As has been the case for the first two nights, Night 3 of the DNC outpaced the 2024 Republican National Convention, those third night brought in 13.25 million viewers on Wednesday, July 17. For reference, Night 3 of the 2020 DNC brought in 22.79 million viewers while Night 3 of the 2016 DNC scored 24.43 million viewers.

The DNC has seen viewership among younger viewers grow steadily across its three days, with 968,000 adults 18-34 tuning in for Night 3. That’s up 13.7% from Night 1, which saw 851,000 viewers in the demo, and up slightly from the 950,000 demo viewers that tuned in for Night 2 of the DNC.

Night 3 also drew a viewership of 3.59 million among adults 35-54 and a viewership of 15.25 million among adults 55 and over.

Among the cable news networks, MSNBC maintained its reign was the most-watched channel with 5.4 million viewers tuning in for Night 3, while CNN saw an audience of 3.4 million and Fox News drew in 1.9 million. For the first time ever, MSNBC ranked as the No. 1 most-watched network among adults 25-54 on a DNC coverage night.