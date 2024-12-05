Kamala Harris Wanted ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski to Break Walz VP Choice

The Kamala Harris presidential campaign has been criticized for not seizing podcast opportunities. But the camp did have at least one outside-the-norm tactic in mind.

Sports Illustrated reported that the Harris campaign wanted its choice of running mate Tim Walz to be revealed by Adrian Wojnarowski, whose vast social media following of 6.4 million eagerly awaited his frequent “Woj bombs” scoops on NBA news.

Wojnarowski left ESPN in September to take a job as the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team general manager, returning to his alma mater. He also revealed in the SI article that he has prostate cancer, spurring his decision to leave journalism.

“Consider: In August, representatives from Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign reached out,” SI reported Thursday morning. “They had settled on their nominee for vice president and wanted Woj to break it. Alas, another outlet scooped him before he could.”

Wojnarowski was once suspended by ESPN for responding to a press release from Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley with an expletive. Hawley contended the NBA was “kowtowing to Beijing” and “refusing to support U.S. military and law enforcement” in his release.