ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Suspended Without Pay After F-Bomb Email to Senator (Report)
The popular NBA commentator may not be on camera when the basketball season resumes this month
Thom Geier | July 12, 2020 @ 7:08 AM
Last Updated: July 12, 2020 @ 10:04 AM
ESPN
ESPN has suspended popular NBA commentator Adrian Wojnarowski without pay after he sent a “f— you” email on Friday to U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri) in an argument over the league’s relationship with China, the New York Post reported.
The duration of the suspension, first reported by the sports news site Outkick, remains unclear. The NBA is due to resume its season later this month as teams have been placed in a quarantine bubble at Walt Disney World.
Reps for ESPN and Wojnarowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Friday, the network issued a statement condemning Wojnarowksi’s behavior and hinting at disciplinary action. “This is completely unacceptable behavior and we do not condone it,” the statement said. “It is inexcusable for anyone working for ESPN to respond in the way Adrian did to Senator Hawley. We are addressing it directly with Adrian and specifics of those conversations will remain internal.”
Wojnarowski also issued a public apology Friday. “I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”
Wojnarowski had sent his “f— you” response to an email from Hawley’s office criticizing the NBA over its ties to the Chinese government and calling on the league to allow players to wear messages supporting Hong Kong protesters in addition to other social-justice messages. Hawley referenced the league’s handling of the controversy last fall when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of Hong Kong protesters and said the NBA was “sanctioning political messages.”
Hawley, a first-term senator who defeated two-term Democrat Claire McCaskill in 2018, has been among the league’s biggest detractors over its relationship with China, which was strained following Morey’s tweet. In recent weeks, China has enacted a national security law that removes the “high degree” of legal and political autonomy promised to the territory after it was handed over to China from the U.K. in 1997.
14 Sports Teams That Dumped Racist Names and Mascots (Photos)
Teams from the Washington Redskins to the Kansas City Chiefs continue to draw fire for names, logos and mascots that many feel are offensive. But some have already made changes...
When the Philadelphia Warriors basketball team moved to San Francisco in 1969, they decided to drop the Native American logo in favor of the locally known Golden Gate Bridge (but kept the name).
Following student protests, North Dakota's Dickinson State University in 1972 dropped the Savages as the school's mascot. Two years later, they officially became the Blue Hawks.
Dickinson State University
In 1974, Dartmouth College football team discontinued its old mascot the Indians -- which dated back to the 1920s -- and now go by the The Big Green.
Eastern Washington University changed its name from the Savages to the Eagles in 1973 after a vote by the student body ruled that the mascot for the prior 52 years was no longer acceptable.
Ebay
The Eastern Michigan Hurons also changed its name to the Eagles in 1991 after the Michigan Department of Civil Rights released a report suggesting that all state schools discontinue racially-insensitive logos.
In 1994, St. John's University in New York City changed its team name from the Redmen to The Red Storm, sporting a new horse logo replacing the cartoon logo of a Native American.
Before becoming the Redhawks in 1997, Miami University of Ohio were known as the Redskins. The change was advocated by Dr. Myrtis Powell, who consulted the Oklahoma-based Miami tribe.
Oklahoma City University changed its team name from the Chiefs to the Stars in 1999, having actually been nicknamed the Stars prior to 1944.
Ebay
In 2000, Nebraska Wesleyan University changed its mascot to the Prairie Wolf after representing the school as the Plainsmen since 1933.
Ebay
Having been originally known as the Maroons, Seattle University's mascot became the Chieftains in 1938 to honor the college's namesake, Chief Seattle, but became the Redhawks in 2000.
Located in Wichita Falls, Texas, the Midwestern State University Indians became the Mustangs in 2006 to "eliminate the potential for a hostile or abusive environment," the school said.
Ebay
In 2007, the University of Illinois dropped the Chief Illiniwek logo and mascot following two decades of complaints that the logo and the mascot's ceremonial dance performed during halftime perpetuated stereotypes. The use of the mascot dated back to 1926. The team is still called the Illini.
Erik Abderhalden/Creative Commons
Arkansas State University changed its mascot from the Indians to the Red Wolves in January 2008.
The Cleveland Indians removed the Chief Wahoo logo from their uniforms and stadium signs following the 2018 season. The team still retains retail rights to the logo. Chief Wahoo has been in use by the Indians since 1947.
Getty Images
1 of 15
The Washington Redskins and other teams continue to come under fire
Teams from the Washington Redskins to the Kansas City Chiefs continue to draw fire for names, logos and mascots that many feel are offensive. But some have already made changes...