Kamala Harris Tells Howard Stern Donald Trump Doesn’t Have the Strength to Handle ‘60 Minutes’ Fact-Checking

Kamala Harris told Howard Stern she didn’t think Donald Trump was strong enough to stand up to a “60 Minutes” interview with fact-checking.

While speaking on “The Howard Stern Show,” the host brought up the fact that Trump pulled out of his “60 Minutes” interview at the last minute, citing a variety of reasons – chief among them was fact-checking.

“I mean, it just says so much,” he said. “He didn’t want to be fact-checked. This is maddening. This is insanity. What do you mean you don’t want to be fact-checked?”

Harris had a clear answer for why Trump didn’t join her in being interviewed by “60 Minutes” – strength vs. weakness.

“I can be much more articulate than what I’m gonna say, but ultimately, I do believe that this is an election that is about strength versus weakness,” she said. “And weakness as projected by someone who puts himself in front of the American people and does not have the strength to stand in defense of their needs, their dreams, their desires.”

She continued, “The work that must happen to make sure that we are a secure nation, that we are nurturing and protecting our alliances around the world, that we are supporting America’s military, that we are fighting to bring the cost of living down for working families, that we are building businesses, building growth.”

Stern: It was so amazing that Trump turned down 60 Minutes. He didn't want to be fact-checked. This is insanity



Vice President Harris: I believe that this election is about strength vs. weakness. Weakness is projected by someone who does not have the strength to stand in defense… pic.twitter.com/sErxG1S0Ds — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 8, 2024

During the “60 Minutes” interview, Scott Pelley explained how Trump refused a discussion and gave a litany of reasons why. He claimed Leslie Stahl owed him an apology for a 2020 interview and claimed it was “unprecedented” to be fact-checked in the interview.

“We fact-check every story,” Pelley said.

The Trump campaign has hit a number of roadblocks in past weeks when it came to fact-checking. Trump was called out during his debate with Harris by ABC’s David Muir for falsely saying the immigrants in Springfield, OH were eating cats and dogs. More recently, Trump’s running mate JD Vance complained during the vice presidential debate against Tim Walz about the fact-checking.

“Margaret, the rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact check,” Vance complained to debate moderator Margaret Brennan.

The “60 Minutes” interview was likely the last major moment for the two presidential hopefuls had to get in front of voters before Election Night on Nov. 5.