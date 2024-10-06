Kamala Harris Sets First Late-Night Appearance as 2024 Democratic Nominee With Stephen Colbert

Kamala Harris is set to make her return to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this Tuesday, Oct. 8. The interview is her first appearance on late-night television since she became the Democratic Party’s nominee.

Harris most recently visited the show on March 15, 2023, with Colbert hosting her on his show more frequently than any other late-night host has.

The Democratic candidate also attracted attention Friday after her spokesperson announced she will appear on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast next week. The pair are expected to speak about abortion and reproductive rights among other key election topics.

When Harris last appeared on “The Late Show,” she and Colbert spoke about onetime Republican primary frontrunner Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ comments on the war in Ukraine. DeSantis referred to the war as a “territorial dispute,” something that Harris strongly refuted.

.@VP Kamala Harris shares her thoughts on Gov. Ron DeSantis calling the war in Ukraine a “territorial dispute.” #Colbert pic.twitter.com/ig1vPFEXRI — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 16, 2023

“So, as vice president, I have now met with over 100 world leaders. presidents, prime ministers, chancellors and kings,” she said at the time. “And when you’ve had the experience of meeting and understanding the significance, again, of international rules and norms, and the importance of the United States of America standing firm and clear about the significance of sovereignty and territorial integrity, the significance of standing firm against any nation that would try to take by force another nation — if you really understand the issues, you probably would not make statements like that.”

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.