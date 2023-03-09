Vice President Kamala Harris to Appear on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ for the First Time Since 2020

Stephen Colbert announced Thursday that on March 15th he’ll have Vice President Kamala Harris on “The Late Show” for an exclusive interview.

The interview will be the first time Harris has appeared on the show since she was a candidate for the office alongside Joe Biden in 2020. The episode will air on CBS and also live and on demand via Paramount+.

You can watch Colbert’s announcement of the interview below:

We're thrilled to announce @VP Kamala Harris will return to The Late Show for an exclusive interview with @StephenAtHome on Wednesday, March 15th!



Watch on @CBS & @ParamountPlus at 11:35/10:35c. #Colbert pic.twitter.com/kGNQSj3JZH — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 10, 2023

But while the episode will be her first time on Colbert’s show since before the election, it isn’t the first time she’s appeared on a Late Night show as Vice President.

Harris’ first Vice Presidential appearance on late night TV came in October on “Late Night With Seth Meyer.” Before that, she made her in-studio talk show debut as VP in 2021 on “The View.”

She also has granted interviews on various other talk shows, including with Charlamagne Tha God on his Comedy Central show, where things got a bit testy when he questioned if West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has more power over policy decisions than President Joe Biden.