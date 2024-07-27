‘Simpsons’ Comic-Con Panel Surprises Fans With Message From Kamala Harris

Fans at the “Simpsons” panel at San Diego Comic-Con received an unexpected surprise Saturday when creator Matt Groening shared a video from Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, a self-described “superfan” of the series.

In the clip, Harris laughed and said, “We must move forward, not backward; upward, not forward; and always twirling, twirling, twirling towards freedom” — a quote from the Oct. 1996 episode “Treehouse of Horror VII,” which originally aired before the election between Bill Clinton and Bob Dole.

The appearance was fitting. In recent days, social media users have compared Harris to Lisa Simpson, and in particular the 2000 episode “Bart to the Future” in which she succeeds Donald Trump as President of the United States.

Groening was joined by Matt Selman, Jessica Conrad, Rob LaZebnik and Tim Bailey as well as moderator Kevin Smith. Seth Green showed up halfway through the panel to discuss his work with Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.