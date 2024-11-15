Kanye West Employee Sues for Harassment, Citing Rapper’s ‘Proud Bigotry and Antisemitism’ That He ‘Preached Almost Daily’

A former employee of Kanye West is suing the rapper for several labor code violations, alleging that the rapper routinely went on antisemitic rants.

The lawsuit, filed by Murphy Aficionado in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, alleges that West owes him at least $35,000 in unpaid wages and that he routinely said things like ex-wife Kim Kardashian “has Jewish masters.” He is asking for a jury trial.

Aficionado was a manager for West on different construction projects beginning in October 2022, about the time that the Grammy winner alienated sponsors, including Adidas and Balenciaga, with his hateful, anti-Jewish remarks.

In his suit, obtained by TheWrap, Aficionado alleges that West would say things like “the Jews are out to get me… They froze my bank account. The Jews got Kim and my kids.” The lawsuit also describes the rapper’s “proud bigotry and antisemitism” that he “preached almost daily.”

One of the projects Aficionado worked on, before he was fired in July 2023, was West’s Donda Academy, an unaccredited Christian private school for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in Simi Valley, California.

Kardashian ended her seven-year marriage to West in 2021. The divorce was finalized in November 2022.

A separate lawsuit brought in June by a former assistant accused West of sexual harassment, wrongful termination and unpaid wages, just one of the many times that he has been sued in 2024 alone.

In April, he was accused of racial discrimination and harassment by a former security guard at Donda Academy, Benjamin Deshon Provo, who said he was fired after blowing the whistle on labor code violations. Provo stated in his lawsuit, “Kanye frequently screamed at and berated Black employees, while in contrast, he never so much as raised his tone of voice toward white staff.”

In February, West was sued by the estate of Donna Summer for using a sample of her disco classic, “I Feel Love,” without permission.