Kim Kardashian Sets First Look Deal With 20th Television, La La Anthony-led ‘The Love Playbook’ Adaptation as First Project

Kim Kardashian is pairing with La La Anthony and Kenya Barris for her first-look deal at 20th Television: They’ll be adapting “The Love Playbook,” the New York Times best-seller co-written by Anthony, for Hulu.

The reality TV star’s deal with the studio will see her developing dramas, comedies and limited series.

“I’m incredibly interested in telling stories that are personal, complicated, relevant, from my own experiences and those familiar to me. I had a front row seat to working with the exceptional team at 20th Television during ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’, and I’m so excited to dive into developing my first wave of television projects with the team led by Karey Burke and Eric Schrier, and to continue working alongside Craig Erwich and his entire group at Hulu and Disney,” said Kardashian in a statement shared with TheWrap.

Anthony will star in the series and executive produce alongside Kardashian. The series is from “black-ish” and “grown-ish” creator Barris, who serves as e.p. with Adam Kassan of Khhalabo Ink Society.

Anthony got her start as a VJ on MTV’s “Total Request Live” and went on to host a number of reality TV shows, including “Flavor of Love,” “La La’s Full Court Wedding” and “La La’s Full Court Life.” She also appeared in the feature films in “Two Can Play That Game,” “You Got Served,” “Think Like a Man,” “Think Like a Man Too.”

Her best-selling 2015 book, “The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex, and Happiness,” was co-written by Karen Hunter.

Kardashian played villainous Siobhan Corbyn, her first major acting role, in Murphy’s most recent season of “American Horror Story.” She has previously served as e.p. on “The Kardashians,” “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” and Hulu’s “Glam Masters.”

“Group Chat” is a co-production between 20th TV and BET Studios.

