Lifetime, which just put out the docuseries “Where Is Wendy Williams?,” on Friday announced an upcoming movie that “sheds a light on the controversial, court-appointed guardianship system.”

Melissa Joan Hart and La La Anthony will star in the movie, which has a working title “The Bad Guardian” and follows real-life conservatorship cases such as Williams and that of Britney Spears. “Where Is Wendy Williams,” which was filmed before producers knew about Williams’ aphasia and dementia diagnosis, features the former talk show host’s family fighting with a guardian.

The former “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star will play Leigh, a woman who fights to save her father Jason (Eric Pierpoint) “from the clutches of a corrupt and greedy court-appointed ‘guardian,’” per the press release.

“Chi” star Anthony will play the title character, Janet, who quickly takes charge of every aspect of Jason’s life, cutting Leigh out while she puts her father in a nursing home and sells his house and worldly possessions.

“As the whistleblowers around Jason meet untimely ends, Leigh finds the strength to take down the guardian and the corrupt system that supports her,” Lifetime tases.

“The Bad Guardian” is produced by Allegheny Image Factory with Jeffrey Tinnell and Robert Tinnell serving as Producers. Elizabeth Stephen Executive Produces and Claudia Myers directs from a script by Ashley Gable. No release date has been announced yet.

Melissa Joan Hart is repped by Gilbertson Entertainment and Independent Artist Group. La La Anthony is repped by United Talent Agency, 42West and Untitled Entertainment.

A conservatorship gone wrong was also the premise of the 2020 Netflix movie “I Care a Lot,” which starred Rosamund Pike as an opportunistic guardian.

Spears’ 13-year conservatorship, still the most high-profile celebrity case about a star’s right to make their own decisions, was ended by a California judge in November 2021.