Beloved TV and radio host Wendy Williams dropped out of the public eye after her daytime talk show was canceled in 2022 and ever since, fans have been wondering, “Where Is Wendy Williams?” That’s also the title of Lifetime’s new four-part docuseries, promising “unparalleled access granted by Wendy to film with her and her family for nearly two years” and ” a raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy’s life after she was placed under financial guardianship.”

Ahead of the documentary’s release, Williams’ care team shared the news that the 59-year-old has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and dementia. “The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” the statement said.

Days before the documentary’s premiere date, a guardian for Wendy Williams filed a lawsuit against Lifetime’s parent company, A+E Networks. Currently, the lawsuit is sealed, which means it’s not publicly known what the case is about, but a representative for Lifetime confirmed their Wendy Williams documentary “will air this weekend as planned.”

Naturally, “Where Is Wendy Williams?” has become a hot point of curiosity and controversy. If you’re wondering when and where to tune in, read on.

“Where Is Wendy Williams?” Release Schedule

The four-part documentary will debut across two nights on Lifetime. Episodes 1 and 2 will debut on Saturday, Feb. 24, followed by Episodes 3 and 4 on Sunday, Feb. 25. New episodes start at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Is the Wendy Williams documentary streaming online?

Here’s where it gets a little complicated, because the answer is yes and no.

If you’ve got a cable login, then no problem, you can watch all four episodes live and streaming online at Lifetime.com.

If you’re not a subscriber, you will be able to watch Episodes 1 and 2 on streaming the following day, but you won’t have access to Episodes 3 and 4 without a login. In advance of the much-anticipated premiere, Lifetime has provided a handy list of compatible TV providers.

How many episodes are in “Where Is Wendy Williams?”

There are four installments in “Where Is Wendy Williams,” for which you can find all the advanced details below.

Episode 1: “I’m Not a Crier” (Feb. 24)

“After being placed under a financial guardianship, Wendy Williams gives a documentary crew unprecedented access to her life as she attempts a career comeback. As the mystery surrounding her health struggles grows, new questions arise about Wendy’s career and her family life.”

Episode 2: “I Really Want to Be Back on Television” (Feb. 24)

“After Wendy’s emotional return to her hometown of Asbury Park, the documentary takes a surprising turn. Through a series of tense and heartbreaking moments, the producers discover that Wendy’s health struggles may be more severe than they were led to believe.”

Episode 3: “I Love Being Famous” (Feb. 25)

“Family members worry for Wendy’s safety after an emotional visit from her niece. Looking to restart her TV career, Wendy flees to LA without informing Will or the guardianship.”

Episode 4: “I Am Gorgeous” (Feb. 25)

“In the final episode, Wendy makes an emotional trip to Miami to reconnect with her son. Concern over Wendy’s deteriorating mental state forces her family to face the truth of Wendy’s health crisis.”

Watch the “Where Is Wendy Williams?” trailer