Former talk show host Wendy Williams issued a statement Friday afternoon thanking fans for their “overwhelming” response to Thursday’s announcement that she has Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia.

Aphasia impacts communication abilities and dementia is a progressive disorder that impacts behavior and cognitive functions.

“I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion,” the statement read.

“I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD,” the statement continued.

The 59-year-0ld hosted “The Wendy Williams Show” from 2008 to 2022. She was first diagnosed in 2023 after a series of tests. The press release issued on Thursday noted that her conditions “have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”

Williams’ Friday statement concluded with the message, “I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”

Also on Friday, a New York appeals court justice ruled that the two-part Lifetime docuseries “Where Is Wendy Williams?” can premiere as scheduled on Saturday and Sunday.

A guardian for the former talk show host filed a lawsuit against A+E Networks earlier this week hoping to prevent the release of the docuseries, which chronicles her life after the end of “The Wendy Williams Show.”

“Lifetime appeared in court today, and the documentary ‘Where is Wendy Williams?’ will air this weekend as planned,” a spokesperson for Lifetime told TheWrap. A hearing to determine whether to unseal the lawsuit surrounding the case has been set for Tuesday, Feb. 27.