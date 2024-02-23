Wendy Williams’ Guardian Sues A+E Networks Ahead of Lifetime Documentary

A guardian for Wendy Williams has filed a lawsuit against A+E Networks, according to multiple media reports. This lawsuit comes head of the upcoming Lifetime docuseries about the TV star who was recently diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and dementia.

The suit was filed Thursday in New York Supreme Court by Sabrina Morrissey, who was “acting in her capacity as Temporary Guardian W.W.H.” Currently, the lawsuit is sealed, meaning it is not publicly known what the case is about. TMZ, first to report the lawsuit, also said Morrissey is seeking a temporary restraining order in her action, which is often used in cases involving the halting of TV shows or films.

The news of this lawsuit came shortly after a press release from Williams’ care team about her health. On Thursday, it was reported that the former talk show host had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and dementia. Williams was officially diagnosed in 2023.

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed,” the release reads. “She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

Public concerns about Williams’ health started to emerge in 2020 when she took a hiatus from “The Wendy Williams Show.” This first break was due to fatigue brought on by Graves’ disease. Williams later returned to the series, but her show was cancelled in 2022 due to ongoing health concerns. What happened to the star after her syndicated talk show is the focus of the upcoming Lifetime documentary.

Set to premiere on Saturday and Sunday, “Where Is Wendy Williams?” focuses on the star’s life after her show. The two-part series was shot over nearly two years and chronicles Williams as she reflects on the next stage of her life. It also focuses on the star being placed under financial guardianship as well as her mental and physical issues, all of which are captured by the cameras.

TMZ was the first to report this story.