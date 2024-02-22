Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Primary Progressive Aphasia and Dementia

Wendy Williams, best known for hosting “The Wendy Williams Show,” has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and dementia. The 59-year-old celebrity’s care team shared the news Thursday in a press release.

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” the press statement reads. “Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioral changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.”

Williams was first diagnosed in 2023 after a series of tests. Aphasia impacts language and communication abilities, and dementia is a progressive disorder that impacts behavior and cognitive functions. The press release noted that both “have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy’s life.”

The release noted that Williams is still able to do “many things” herself. “Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way,” the release concludes.

Concerns about Williams’ health started becoming public knowledge in 2020 when the star took a hiatus from “The Wendy Williams Show” due to fatigue brought on by Graves’ disease. Though she eventually returned to the hosting gig, the series was later cancelled in 2022 due to her ongoing health concerns. Sherri Shepherd later took over that time slot with her talk show, “Sherri.”

Williams stands at the center of Lifetime’s upcoming two-part “Where Is Wendy Williams?” Set to be released on Feb. 24 and 25, the docuseries promises “unparalleled access” as it dives into what happened to Williams after the cancellation of her show.