A new Lifetime documentary, titled “Where Is Wendy Williams,” will show the rise and fall of longtime media personality Wendy Williams as she battles with mental health, financial woes and family issues.

The two-part documentary stands as Williams’ first public appearance since she stepped down from her award-winning daytime talk program “The Wendy Williams Show.” Lifetime released a trailer for the film on Friday, and in it viewers are taken through Williams’ journey as a media personality at the height of her career — as well as the challenges she’s faced with mental illness.

“Are we ready?” Williams asks the production crew of the film while sitting in her famous purple chair. “All right, and away we go.”

The documentary features firsthand anecdotes from Williams’ family and friends, including her son Kevin Hunter Jr.

“Mom has done a great job making it seem like everything is OK always, but in reality, there is something wrong,” Hunter says in the clip. “My mom always talks about how she wants to work, but I think she’s worked enough. She has people around her who are ‘yes’ people that have allowed this to continue.”

In another section of the trailer, Williams is asked about finding a neurologist. The TV star shared that she was facing money problems and “really wants to be back on TV.”

“I have no money, and I’m going to tell you something: if it happens to me, it could happen to you,” Williams said.

Here is the official synopsis of the doc, which lands on Lifetime on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25:

“After Wendy Williams was placed under a financial guardianship and her hit talk show was unexpectedly canceled, she was determined to make a career comeback. Opening the doors to her private life like never before, cameras chronicled her comeback journey to reclaim her life and legacy despite facing health issues and personal turbulence.

“With unparalleled access granted by Wendy to film with her and her family for nearly two years, what was captured was not what anyone expected. The documentary provides a raw, honest and unfiltered reality of Wendy’s life after she was placed under financial guardianship, shedding light on the vulnerabilities that has turned Wendy into the Hot Topic herself.

“Suffering mental and physical issues, Wendy’s delicate state of mind, erratic behavior and declining health were all captured by the cameras. Where Is Wendy Williams? is the story of Wendy’s journey to resurrect her career, and what filmmakers discovered along the way. But many questions remain — who truly has Wendy’s best interest at heart? Is she healthy now?“

Williams started in the broadcast industry more than 20 years ago, with her career beginning in radio. The gossip queen pivoted to being an on-camera personality, debuting “The Wendy Williams Show” in July 2008. In 2022, the talk series aired its final episode as Williams continued to struggle with her health.