Internet sleuths who spent the last few weeks speculating about the whereabouts of Kate Middleton reacted with a collective “my bad” to Friday’s news that the Princess of Wales has cancer and will undergo chemotherapy.

“Okay now I feel bad believing all those conspiracy theories,” wrote @Ayah2156 on X.

Another X user shared a clip of a Bravo TV star saying, “I owe you the biggest apology,” with the caption, “Kate Middleton has cancer and we were all saying she got a BBL (Brazilian butt lift).”

Kate Middleton has cancer and we were all saying she got a BBL…

The Kris Jenner closing her laptop meme was posted by another user who wrote, “Everyone on Twitter deleting their conspiracy Kate Middleton tweets.”

Everyone on Twitter deleting their conspiracy Kate Middleton tweets

Prior to the reveal, Jimmy Kimmel and Jamie Lee Curtis both urged the public to leave Middleton alone.

“Can we please just STOP with this bulls–t conspiracy theory?” Curtis wrote on Instagram early Friday, before Middleton’s announcement. “This is a human being with young children, and clearly some sort of a health issue. That is a private matter. Do we not have better things to do and more important things to think about and be concerned about than this?”

Other social media users still wanted to know why Buckingham Palace didn’t immediately share the news about the cancer diagnosis, as it had with King Charles in February, instead of releasing an obviously doctored photo that started all the conspiracy theorizing.

“F–k the palace for lying to people in such a sketchy way, throwing Kate under the bus with the ‘Oopsie it was my amateur photoshop skills, my fault’ and now trying to make it seem like *we’re* awful for speculating,” shared women’s rights advocate Julie S. LaLonde.

Royal watcher Alanna Bennett wrote, “To me the take-away is less ‘people are bad for gossiping’ and more ‘the palace PR machine is deeply broken and stupid and they could’ve squashed the rumor mill any time even without announcing the cancer.’”

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shared both his own and the nation’s well wishes for Middleton, while also taking the media to task, writing in part, “In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.”

The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country.

Among those wishing the Royal well was also CNN anchor Sara Sidner, who is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer.

See more reactions below:

Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer. Brutal.



Really wish Buckingham Palace would’ve just said this from the start—instead, they rolled out multiple rounds of obvious lies and altered photographs.



As a cancer survivor, my thoughts are certainly with Kate—cancer SUCKS! pic.twitter.com/ZYhOx0AdKF — Jay Perk (@JohnathanPerk) March 22, 2024

we learned nothing from chadwick