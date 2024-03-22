UPDATE 11 a.m. PT: Kate Middleton on Friday announced that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer, just over an hour after this post was published.

Original story below:

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t understand the hysteria surrounding the Princess of Wales. So, on Thursday night, the ABC host called it out, and told people to just leave her alone.

During his monologue, Kimmel first poked fun at the latest update from the Palace, which said that Middleton has simply been working from home for the last few months. The host was baffled by how a princess could work from home, before admitting that, really, he doesn’t overly care about her whereabouts.

“Maybe it’s because I’m American, I don’t understand all the craziness around this,” Kimmel said. “Why do we have to know where she is? It’s not like she’s the bus driver.”

The late night host then added that, realistically, it should maybe be expected that the Princess of Wales doesn’t want to be out in public after having health issues.

“She had an operation, she had abdominal surgery, maybe she’s not feelin’ — maybe she has a colostomy bag, and she don’t want everybody to see it,” Kimmel joked. “I mean, really! People are demanding she get dressed up and march through London so we can have a look at her. Leave this woman alone!”

You can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s full monologue in the video above.