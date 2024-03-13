Jimmy Kimmel brainstormed a few additional nicknames for former president Donald Trump on Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

After the presidential hopeful referred to himself as Honest Don in a late night Truth Social post calling for “a full scale debate” with “Crooked Joe Biden,” Kimmel remarked that “he’s giving himself nicknames now.”

“There are so many nicknames that would be better than Honest Don,” the host pointed out. “Genghis Don, Don the Con, Donnie D-Cups, Danye West, Donald Duck the Draft, Kim Don Un and Man-Boob Mussolini. Any of those would be better than Honest Don.”

Kimmel also imagined the scenario in which Trump came up with Honest Don in the first place.

“Is there anything sadder than giving yourself a nickname at 1:30 a.m.?” Kimmel asked. “On the toilet going, ‘Honest Don,’ that’s gonna be it. And ‘Honest’ is Abe Lincoln’s nickname. Even his nickname ‘Honest’ is stolen.”

You can watch the entire “JKL” segment, above.

Tuesday’s Trump bit came just two days after the Oscars host lambasted the politician during the 96th Academy Awards. Kimmel read aloud a Truth Social post of Trump’s critiquing his hosting abilities.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars,” Kimmel recited. “His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC ‘talent,’ George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger and more glamorous.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. PST on ABC.