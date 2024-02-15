Democrats flipped the House seat that formerly belonged to George Santos this week, resulting in another angry screed from Donald Trump online. But in this particular rant, he confused people when he inserted the words “I WANT TO BE LOVED!”

Seth Meyers decoded what he probably meant on Wednesday night.

Republican Mazi Melesa Pilip, who vocally supported Donald Trump throughout her campaign, lost to Democrat Tom Suozzi on Tuesday. According to Trump, she didn’t support him enough, and that’s why she lost.

In a post to his social media account, Trump wrote in all caps “MAGA, WHICH IS MOST OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, STAYED HOME – AND IT ALWAYS WILL, UNLESS IT IS TREATED WITH THE RESPECT THAT IT DESERVES. I STAYED OUT OF THE RACE, ‘I WANT TO BE LOVED!’ GIVE US A REAL CANDIDATE IN THE DISTRICT FOR NOVEMBER.”

During his “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers pulled up a clip of a CNN reporter reading Trump’s post and noting on-air that she’s “Not sure what that ‘I want to be loved’ in quotes is.”

“Um, maybe it’s a desperate plea from a man bereft of human attention — human affection on the eve of Valentine’s Day, am I the only one here who can tell when a person is hurting?” Meyers joked. “I’m not saying Donald Trump never came home with Valentine’s Day cards when he was little, because I’m sure he stole them from other kids and just changed the names.”

But, the “Late Night” host is pretty sure Trump’s plea for love extends beyond just Valentine’s Day.

“What I’m saying is, ‘I want to be loved’ is the subtext of everything Trump has ever said or done,” Meyers mocked. “The only way it could be clearer is if he’d added ‘by my father’ to the end of it. His campaign slogan might as well be ‘Trump 2024: Daddy Watch Me Dive!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.