King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

Buckingham Palace revealed the news Monday, reporting that it is not prostate cancer, but was discovered during treatment for an enlarged prostate last week

King Charles (née Prince) visits Glasgow Central Station in November 2021
King Charles (née Prince) visits Glasgow Central Station in November 2021 (Credit: Jane Barlow-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer.

It is not prostate cancer, but the diagnosis was made during treatment of the 75-year-old’s enlarged prostate, according to the BBC. Buckingham Palace made the announcement Monday in a statement.

The type of cancer has not been revealed, but the King began “regular treatments” Monday. King Charles “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement said.

The leader has paused public events and appearances for now, but he will continue to serve in the constitutional role as head of state. Other senior royals are expected to represent him at events during his treatment.

The prostate procedure that led to the diagnosis took place at a private London hospital over a week ago. The King was seen at a Sandringham church service Sunday waving to crowds.

The news comes less than a year after the King’s coronation in May 2023.

On Jan. 29, Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding The King’s hospital stay that brought about the diagnosis.

“The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation,” the statement reads. “His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.” 

