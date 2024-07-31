Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Sequel to World-Premiere at Venice Film Festival

In case you missed it, Chapter One will be shown at Venice ahead of Chapter Two

Kevin Costner in "Horizon: An American Saga"
“Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter Two,” the sequel to Kevin Costner’s epic Western that stumbled at the U.S. box office, will world-premiere at the Venice Film Festival this fall after its stateside theatrical release was cancelled.

Initially set for an Aug. 16 wide release, the second installment will premiere out of competition on Sept. 7. With a budget north of $100 million, the first chapter of “Horizon: American Saga” earned only $11 million on its opening weekend earlier this year.

The first film, co-written and directed by Costner and also starring Sam Worthington, Sienna Miller and Danny Huston, earned a long standing ovation for its May premiere at Cannes. Chapter One will be shown at Venice ahead of Chapter Two.

“My dream was always to show ‘Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter Two’ at the Venice Film Festival,” Costner said in a statement. “Their decision to show ‘Chapter One’ earlier in the day and then ‘Chapter Two’ in the evening reflects their belief in the films and support of a director’s vision.”

Kevin Costner, "Horizon: An American Saga" Warner Bros. Pictures
