Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ Sets Max Streaming Release Date

Kevin Costner’s Western epic “Horizon” is finally coming to streaming. The filmmaker’s passion project “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1” will stream on Max starting on Friday, Aug. 23.

The film, which is the opening salvo of a planned four-film franchise, explores the lure of the Old West and how it was won—and lost—through the blood, sweat and tears of many. The story spans the four years of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865.

Costner co-wrote, directed, stars in and partially financed the film, which opened in theaters in June. “Horizon 2” is already completed and was originally set to be released in August, but after the lackluster performance of the first film at the box office, the decision was made to push the release of “Horizon 2” so more people could catch up with the first film. The sequel will now open later in 2024, but is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Costner has already begun filming parts of “Horizon 3” and is determined to conclude the saga with “Horizon 4.” A long, patient Western with a big cast feels like just the thing that could take off on streaming.

“Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1” stars Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Abbey Lee, Will Patton, Jena Malone, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Jeff Fahey, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, David O’Hara, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Tim Guinee, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Alejandro Edda, James Russo, Jon Beavers, Jaime Campbell Bower and Michael Anganaro.

Costner produces the film alongside Howard Kaplan and Mark Gillard, with Danny Peykoff, Robert Scannell, Armyan Bernstein, Charlie Lyons, Barry Berg, and Rod Lake executive producing. Screenplay by Jon Baird & Kevin Costner; story by Jon Baird & Kevin Costner and Mark Kasdan.