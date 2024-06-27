‘Horizon’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Kevin Costner’s Western Epic?

Kevin Costner’s anticipated new Western film series kicks off with “Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1,” hitting theaters on Friday as the first of four parts, and the movie boasts a pretty massive ensemble cast of characters.

The “Yellowstone” actor invested $38 million of his own money into the passion project, which charts the United States’ Western expansion pre- and post-Civil War over the course of 15 years.

The first film in the franchise establishes four storylines and sets the stage for the subsequent films. Below, TheWrap created a cheat sheet to help you keep track of each of the characters and their overlapping plot lines throughout this American saga.

“Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2” debuts in quick succession to “Chapter 1” on Aug. 16.

Kevin Costner as Hayes Ellison

Hayes is a lone-wolf cowboy. He certainly knows how to stick up for himself in the Wild West, but also struggles with the moral clarity around the tumultuous environment. Kevin Costner’s character seems to be a rock in the first film, but we are unsure of where he’s come from or what he wants. As Hayes, Costner, who also wrote, directed and produced the film, tackles another Western after his Oscar-winning directorial debut “Dances With Wolves.”

Sienna Miller as Frances Kittredge

Frances is a fierce, protective mother of two who lives with her husband on the settlement. Her mother-daughter relationship with newcomer Georgia MacPhail brings depth to her character as she grapples with both grief and love. She’s played by Sienna Miller, known for her roles in “American Sniper” and “G.I. Joe.”

Sam Worthington as First Lt. Trent Gephardt

Trent is a tightly wound military man who comes to help colonizers after a Native American raid on their settlement. He’s played by “Avatar” star Sam Worthington, who has somehow made time in his schedule for this franchise along with more upcoming movies in the James Cameron-led universe.

Jena Malone as Ellen Harvey

Ellen is a feisty foil to her meek husband Walter, played by Michael Angarano. She is a strong-willed settler woman with a complex backstory. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” actress Jena Malone takes on this meaty role and is captivating on screen.

Abbey Lee as Marigold

Marigold boards with Ellen and Walter and takes care of their two-year-old son. The seductress, who takes a liking to Hayes in the film, is played by Abbey Lee, known for her work in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “Old.”

Luke Wilson as Matthew Van Weyden

Matthew has to step up and take charge of the wagon train as they make their way west towards open land with a promise of possibility. “Legally Blonde” and “Charlie’s Angels” actor Luke Wilson plays the not-so-certain leader of the pack.

Michael Rooker as Sgt. Major Thomas Riordan

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Sgt. Riordan has some real concerns about the settlers and their safety, but he brings light to the military base. He’s played by “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Walking Dead” actor Michael Rooker, who worked with Kevin Costner previously in “JFK.”

Owen Crow Shoe as Pionsenay

(Credit: Valerie Macon/AFP)

Pionsenay is an Apache warrior who is frustrated by the settlers occupying his tribe’s land and pushes his father, the Chief, to take action. He’s played by stuntman and actor Owen Crow Shoe.

Tatanka Means as Taklishim

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taklishim is Pionsenay’s brother, who is hesitant about instigating fights with the white settlers. He’s played by “Killers of the Flower Moon” breakout Tatanka Means.

Ella Hunt as Juliette Chesney

(Credit: Unique Nicole/FilmMagic)

Juliette is a British settler coming out West with all the book smarts, but none of the street smarts. She comes off prissy and selfish compared to some of the other colonizer women, bringing natural conflict to the wagon train gang. Ella Hunt, known for her roles in “Dickinson” and “Anna and the Apocalypse,” plays the pioneer princess with grace and confidence.

Jamie Campbell Bower as Caleb Sykes

Caleb Sykes is a defiant little brother, who loves liquor and his gun. Jamie Campbell Bower delivers a strong performance opposite Kevin Costner in the film and is known for his roles in “The Twilight Saga,” “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” and “Stranger Things.”

Georgia MacPhail as Lizzie Kittredge

(Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lizzie is the daughter of Frances Kittredge, played by Sienna Miller. Her soft-spoken nature and naivety allow viewers to see the settlement through fresh eyes. Newcomer Georgia MacPhail holds her own in the cast of seasoned actors.

“Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1” hits theaters Friday after premiering at Cannes. “Chapter 2” is then set for an Aug. 16 premiere.