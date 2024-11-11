Kevin Costner admitted he is in no rush to watch the mid-season premiere of his hit neo-Western drama “Yellowstone,” adding that he only just learned it even returned on Sunday night.

“I found out about it this morning, actually,” the actor, who starred as John Dutton on the Paramount Network series for 4.5 seasons, told Michael Smerconish on SiriusXM on Monday morning.

“I’m going to be perfectly honest, I didn’t know it was actually airing last night. That’s a ‘Swear to God’ moment. I mean, I’ve been seeing ads with my face all over the place, and I’m thinking, ‘Gee, I’m not in that one. I’m not in this season.’ But, I didn’t realize yesterday was the thing,” Costner said.

In the two years since “Yellowstone” Season 5, Part 1 aired, the actor/director has been busy with his own Western movie franchise, “Horizon: An American Saga.”

“My focus has been on what I was having to do and I got a few calls to make,” Costner shared. “Sometimes I’m just a passenger in my life. There’s a lot going on. Somebody said, ‘You know it played last night,’ and I said, ‘Hmm, OK.’”

While he said he’s only heard about his character’s fate, he trusts that series creator Taylor Sheridan’s writers will do their jobs well to serve viewers.

“No, I didn’t [see it]. That’s their business. I gave it five seasons,” Costner said, revealing that he initially never planned to stay on as long as he did. “I didn’t even know I was going to do it that long, there was a couple times where I talked about possible endings for myself.”

He continued: “They’re smart people; whatever they’re doing they’ll figure it out. But yeah, I had come up with two possible endings back when I wasn’t going to go as long as it did go … I didn’t see it, I heard it was a suicide, so that doesn’t make me want to go rush to go see it.”

We won’t spoil it too much for you, but John’s time on the show does indeed come to an end in Season 5, Episode 9.

“Yellowstone” Season 5, Part 2 airs Sundays on the Paramount Network before streaming on Paramount+.