Kevin Hart Can’t Stop Laughing at His Own Viral US Open Video: ‘I Couldn’t See!’ | Video

Even Kevin Hart can’t stop cracking up at the viral video of the comedian watching the U.S. Open. The star of Peacock’s new series “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” stopped by “The Tonight Show” to laugh at himself and mess with Jimmy Fallon.

Partway through the Thursday night interview, Fallon showed Hart a video of himself aggressively jerking his body back and forth as he watched a tennis match. As soon as he saw it, Hart burst out laughing. At one point, Hart was bent over laughing as he tried to regain his breath and Fallon tried to walk off his giggle fit.

Kevin hart was high af watching tennis 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/D0zGDSznbL — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) September 4, 2024

“Did you know you were doing that?” Fallon eventually asked.

“Absolutely not,” Hart said. “I gotta be honest, right? I’ve got to be 1000% honest. I couldn’t see.”

The comedian then blamed the person sitting in front of him for obstructing his view. “I don’t know why he sat there. It’s so selfish,” Hart said.

But it wasn’t all giggles and tennis shenanigans at “The Tonight Show.” The comedian came in with a bone to pick with Fallon, and it all had to do with Hart accepting The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor earlier this year. While he was accepting his award, Fallon performed a song he had written for Hart. Fallon then brought out a picture of that performance.

“Can we actually zoom in on your family? Because I’m singing a nice song to you. Can we just zoom in? What’s going on?” Fallon asked, pointing to two of Hart’s children who were plugging their ears with their hands.

“Yeah. You pissed my son off. You were being an a-shole, and he was sick of it,” Hart fired back. When Fallon countered that he was singing “a tribute” to the comedian, Hart cried “bulls–t, Jimmy”

“You were being a jerk, and my son had enough of it, that’s why. He had enough of you and your stuff,” Hart said. It’s only when Fallon pulled out the lyrics to his song that he said the debacle was solved. The second Fallon read his first lines — “We all love this little man / He fits in the palm of your hand” — the audience burst into laughter and started to side with Hart. Watch the full interview above.