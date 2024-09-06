Kevin Hart Can’t Stop Laughing at His Own Viral US Open Video: ‘I Couldn’t See!’ | Video

Jimmy Fallon confronts the comedian about the much-discussed moment on “The Tonight Show”

Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart on "The Tonight Show" (Photo Credit: NBC)

Even Kevin Hart can’t stop cracking up at the viral video of the comedian watching the U.S. Open. The star of Peacock’s new series “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” stopped by “The Tonight Show” to laugh at himself and mess with Jimmy Fallon.

Partway through the Thursday night interview, Fallon showed Hart a video of himself aggressively jerking his body back and forth as he watched a tennis match. As soon as he saw it, Hart burst out laughing. At one point, Hart was bent over laughing as he tried to regain his breath and Fallon tried to walk off his giggle fit.

“Did you know you were doing that?” Fallon eventually asked.

“Absolutely not,” Hart said. “I gotta be honest, right? I’ve got to be 1000% honest. I couldn’t see.”

The comedian then blamed the person sitting in front of him for obstructing his view. “I don’t know why he sat there. It’s so selfish,” Hart said.

But it wasn’t all giggles and tennis shenanigans at “The Tonight Show.” The comedian came in with a bone to pick with Fallon, and it all had to do with Hart accepting The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor earlier this year. While he was accepting his award, Fallon performed a song he had written for Hart. Fallon then brought out a picture of that performance.

“Can we actually zoom in on your family? Because I’m singing a nice song to you. Can we just zoom in? What’s going on?” Fallon asked, pointing to two of Hart’s children who were plugging their ears with their hands.

“Yeah. You pissed my son off. You were being an a-shole, and he was sick of it,” Hart fired back. When Fallon countered that he was singing “a tribute” to the comedian, Hart cried “bulls–t, Jimmy”

“You were being a jerk, and my son had enough of it, that’s why. He had enough of you and your stuff,” Hart said. It’s only when Fallon pulled out the lyrics to his song that he said the debacle was solved. The second Fallon read his first lines — “We all love this little man / He fits in the palm of your hand” — the audience burst into laughter and started to side with Hart. Watch the full interview above.

Kevin Hart as Gordon "Chicken Man" Williams in "Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist" (Credit: Eli Joshua Adé/Peacock)
Read Next
'Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist' Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.