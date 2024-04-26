Warner Bros. Discovery has acquired the U.S. rights to “Spacey Unmasked,” TheWrap has learned. The docuseries about the sexual abuse allegations against actor Kevin Spacey will debut in the United States on ID and Max.

The WBD deal will be a multi-territory one. The series will also be available on HBO Max in Poland and Spain, on discovery+ in Italy and Germany, on Max and discovery+ in Latin America and on Three Now in New Zealand. Watch the first-look trailer for the upcoming series above.

The two-part docuseries was first commissioned by Channel 4 in 2022 and is set to premiere in the U.K. across May 6 and 7. The series includes interviews with several men who speak out about their alleged experiences with Spacey for the first time. These interview subjects are unconnected to the 2023 U.K. trial against the actor, which found Spacey not guilty on all counts of sexual assault. U.S. premiere dates for the docuseries have not yet been announced.

“Spacey Unmasked” follows Spacey from his childhood and early Broadway success to his rise to fame and incredibly public fall. In 2017, actor Anthony Rapp claimed that Spacey made a sexual advance at him in 1986 when he was only 14 years old. That sparked a wave of accusations against Spacey. 15 people ultimately came forward with stories of sexual abuse about the actor, including eight people who worked on “House of Cards.”

The docuseries is directed and produced by Katherine Haywood with Dorothy Byrne and Mike Lerner serving as its executive producers. Roast Beef Productions, the company behind “The Square” and “Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer,” produced the series in association with All3 Media International.