Kimmel Wishes Antivaxxers Would Stop: ‘Never Take Medical Advice From Anyone With Abs’ (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel covered a lot of topics in his monologue on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” but he spent particular time talking about something that annoys him that probably annoys most of his viewers: People who use their influence to spread lies about vaccines and COVID-19.

While he was on the subject he noted that there are clear ties between the rate of deaths from COVID and politics, but that the problem of misinformation isn’t entirely a problem on America’s political right.

The bit started when Kimmel talked about President Joe Biden’s visit to California Monday to campaign against the attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. “Being President is not a fun job right now. Climate change, murder hornets – and, of course, the relentlessly-maddening fact that Joe Biden has to ask people – to take a lifesaving vaccine,” he said.

“It’s like if we were skydiving and he had to convince us to open our parachutes. It is ridiculous,” Kimmel said. “But this is an interesting statistic: Covid deaths – have proven to be much higher – in states that voted for Trump.”

Just a quick aside, this is, unfortunately, absolutely true. States led by Republicans absolutely have terrible rates of illness and death relative to states that aren’t, with Florida in particular accounting for 20% of all U.S. COVID deaths since the delta variant surge began in June.

“But it’s not just the right wingnuts who are smarter than science,” Kimmel continued. “Lots of the Lulemon crowd is opting out too. These “Wellness” influencers – some with big followings – are spreading dangerous misinformation.”

This, sadly, is also true, for instance influencer named Evie Kevish, who frequently shares vaccine misinformation on her social media feeds, according to the Washington Post.

Kevish, Kimmel noted, “calls herself a ‘certified juice therapist,'” and once :wore a shirt that says ‘VACCINES ARE POISON.’ Take it from me – a certified juice therapist – vaccines…”

“Where do you get certified for Juice? ‘That’s right I have a Masters degree from the University of Jamba?,” Kimmel continued. “It’s so nuts. Imagine if you have – let’s say your testicles inflate to the size of a volleyball. It happens. Mostly to men. And now you need to see somebody about it. Who do you go to? A urologist? Or yogachick95, Your “wellness” consultant?”

“Here’s a good rule of thumb: never take medical advice from anyone with abs,” Kimmel added. “Or from someone who wears natural deodorant. I’ve smelled how good that stuff works, and guess what? It doesn’t.”

You can watch the whole monologue from Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” at the top of the page. The bit we singled out begins about 4 minutes and 45 seconds in.