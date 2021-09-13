Colbert Imagines North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un’s Workout Routine (Video)

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has lost a little bit of weight recently, something a lot of people all over the world feel a need to comment on. Including “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, who opened up his Monday night episode with a cold open video that tries to figure out just what Kim’s secret it.

The answer: Basically Jane Fonda but, you know, more dictatory.

So like always, the cold open begins with a recap of the topic using news clips. Then, the joke began with footage of Kim giving a speech, only with the dialogue changed to him talking about his workout, which becomes an advertisement for “Uns of Steel” (get it?).

“When one catches a glimpse of your glorious melon, they will say ‘Pyeong-Dang,'” the pitch promises. Also, people who order the video, we’re told, will also receive a one year supply of his health supplement, “Kim Fast.” Watch the clip below: