Kristi Noem Was Late for DHS Swearing-In by JD Vance, So Clarence Thomas Had to Do It

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas had to swear in Kristi Noem as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on Saturday after Vice President JD Vance left because Noem was 25 minutes late.

“It is such an honor to be sworn in as the United States Secretary of Homeland Security,” Noem said in a statement. “It was made even more meaningful by being sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at his home. Thank you, President Trump for putting your trust in me to help keep America safe.”

She made no mention of the delay, which was reported by Politico.

“Noem was confirmed by the Senate yesterday morning. But when she didn’t arrive on time to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, the VP left after 25 minutes to avoid derailing his schedule, according to two people familiar with the matter,” wrote Adam Wren. “Vance’s chief of staff, Jacob Reses, notified Noem that Vance had to leave.”

DHS spokesperson Trisha McLaughlin later clarified in a statement that Noem’s tardiness was due to a delay in the arrival of her late father’s Bible.

“Secretary Noem has used this sentimental bible to be sworn into every office she has ever held,” McLaughlin said. “Secretary Noem was honored to be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at his home with her dad’s bible. We are grateful to the Vice President and his office and are encouraged that POLITICO is finally paying such close attention to a Secretary of Homeland Security. We wish they would have for the last four years.”

The Senate voted to confirm Noem Saturday morning. As DHS head, she will oversee U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the US Secret Service.

Trump began his second administration by taking broad swipes at existing immigration policy. This included declaring a national emergency at the southern border of the United States and attempting to end birthright citizenship.