Kyle Mooney’s ‘Y2K’ Trailer Counts Down and Dials Up to an Apocalyptic Disaster | Video

The trailer for Kyle Mooney’s upcoming comedy-disaster flick “Y2K” counts down to an apocalypse-level catastrophe that provides viewers with all the feels from the year 2000.

“Any lucky lady going to get the midnight kiss?” Alicia Silverstone’s character, Robin, says in the clip to her son Eli (Jaeden Martell), who’s gearing up to attend an end of the millennium New Year’s Eve party with his friends.

It’s 1999, and all the partygoers are worried about is “gettin’ drunk” and having a good time — but Eli’s mind is wrapped around his crush, Laura (Rachel Zegler).

“In a few hours, you have an excuse to kiss the girl of your dreams,” Julian Dennison’s character Danny tells Eli.

The party didn’t stop, but when the lights shut off and technology appears to have taken up a mind of its own, attendees start to realize that “Y2K is real,” only in a much bloodier way. After robotic creatures come alive and embark on a killing spree that nearly wipes out every Earthling, Eli and his friends must find a way to survive the ambush.

“Bye bye, human race,” Laura says in the clip.

Here’s the official synopsis of the film from A24: “On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Year’s Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy.”

“Y2K,” directed by Mooney and cowritten by Mooney and Evan Winter, stars Martell, Zegler, Dennison, Silverstone, The Kid Laroi and Mason Gooding. Jonah Hill, Matt Dines, Alison Goodwin, Chris Storer, Cooper Wehde and Winter serve as producers.

The film will premiere in theaters on Dec. 6.