Fresh off its Best Picture Oscar win, A24 has announced a new disaster comedy called “Y2K” from “SNL” alum Kyle Mooney, who co-wrote the screenplay with Evan Winter and will direct.

Set on New Year’s Eve 1999, the story follows two high school “nobodies” who decide to crash the last big party before the new millennium. When the clock strikes midnight, the night gets more insane than they ever could have imagined.

For those born after 2000, there was widespread anxiety as the year 2000 approached owing to fears that a complete cyber meltdown might take the world back to the dark ages.

The ensemble cast for “Y2K” includes Jaeden Martell (“It”), Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”), Julian Dennison (“Deadpool 2”), Lachlan Watson (“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”), Mason Gooding (“Scream”), The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker (“Us”), Eduardo Franco (“Stranger Things”), Miles Robbins (“Blockers”), Alicia Silverstone (“Clueless”), Fred Hechinger (“Fear Street”) and Daniel Zolghadri (“Funny Pages”).

A24 will produce alongside Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin and Jonah Hill (Mid90s) of Strong Baby and Chris Storer (The Bear) of American Light & Fixture.

The film will feature design and practical effects by Wētā Workshop. A24 will finance and handle worldwide releasing.

Mooney was a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 2013 to 2022. He previously co-wrote and co-starred in the underrated 2017 comedy film “Brigsby Bear.”

Martell most recently starred in the horror hit “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” while Zegler can be seen in the superhero sequel “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”