What’s love without a little bit of lies? That’s the question in A24 and FilmNation’s final trailer for “You Hurt My Feelings.”

Written and directed by Nicole Holofcener, “You Hurt My Feelings” is a comedy drama that tells the story of a group of longtime couples who are struggling with keeping themselves honest when it comes to their partners.

The film centers on a novelist named Beth, who ends up walking in on her longtime husband expressing how he isn’t too fond of her latest book. On the other side, Don comes to the realization that he may be lacking in his profession. As each character grapples with how to deliver hard truths, the film’s trailer shows love often comes with a little bit of lies.

“He’s been lying to me this whole time,” Beth (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) says in the trailer.

“I wasn’t lying, I was encouraging you,” Don says in a scene.

“That’s not true, you were lying to be encouraging,” Beth responds.

The film brings back together Holofcener and Louis-Dreyfus after the actress starred in her film “Enough Said.” The rest of the cast includes Owen Teague, Amber Tamblyn, Michaela Watkins, Arian Moayed, Elizabeth Marvel, Jeannie Berlin, LaTanya Richardson Jackson and David Cross.

“You Hurt My Feelings” hits theaters May 26.