Andy Kaufman is set to enter the WWE’s Class of 2023 Hall of Fame, TheWrap has learned.

So far, the inductees for WWE’s 2023 Hall of Fame include Great Muta and Rey Mysterio. Joining alongside them will be the entertainer and comedian who died of lung cancer in 1984.

Though her often referred to himself as a “anti-comedian,” Kaufman’s rise to fame started off in small comedy clubs, and eventually working his way to the set of “Saturday Night Live.”

In addition, to becoming well-known for his outrageous stunts, he made his stint in the professional wrestling arena when named himself the Inter-Gender Wrestling Champion because he would wrestle women, offering them $1,000 if they were able to pin him down.

His antics led him into a longtime feud with legendary pro wrestler Jerry “The King Lawler in 1982. Lawler’s disdain for Kaufman appeared in physical form when he slapped Kaufman on “Late Night With David Letterman” in July of that year.

Despite his controversial ways, Kaufman became recognized as one of the greats in comedy. He’s also best known for his role as Latka in the ‘70s sitcom “Taxi.” His life story was portrayed by Jim Carrey in the 1999 film “Man on the Moon.”

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will air on Peacock on March 31 at 7:30 p.m. PT.