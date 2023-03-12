For the first time in Oscars history, the Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director and all four acting categories went to films released by the same studio. That historic feat was achieved on Sunday by indie distributor A24.

Five of those six awards were won by “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the first film to win in five above-the-line categories. Along with Best Picture, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert received Oscars for Best Director, with Michelle Yeoh becoming the second woman of color to win Best Actress, Ke Huy Quan completing his domination of awards season with a Best Supporting Actor win, and Jamie Lee Curtis winning Best Supporting Actress.

A24’s sweep was completed courtesy of Brendan Fraser, who won Best Actor for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.”

Kwan and Scheinert also won Best Original Screenplay.

Since its founding in New York in 2012, A24 has received 49 Oscar nominations, with 18 coming from this year’s Oscars alone. Along with “The Whale” and “Everything Everywhere,” A24 also earned nominations this year for “Close,” “Aftersun,” “Causeway,” and “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On.”

In total, A24 films took home eight Oscars this year, bringing the studio’s all-time total to 15. Past wins for the studio include three Oscar wins for Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight” in 2017, including Best Picture, Brie Larson’s Best Actress win for “Room” in 2016, and Yuh-jung Youn’s Best Supporting Actress win in 2021 for “Minari.”

See the full list of this year’s Oscar winners here.