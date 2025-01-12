LA Firefighters Battle the Clock as Winds Threaten to Return This Week, Death Toll Rises to 16

UPDATE 11:45 a.m.:

At least 16 people were reported missing from the Palisades and Eaton fires, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said at a Sunday press conference. Luna said that dozens more reports of missing have surely come in overnight, and that the number of officially missing would surely rise. That count did not include the 16 reported deaths, and there were no children among the reported missing so far.

“I expect or anticipate that the number of missing persons will absolutely go up,” Luna said. “Hour by the hour, the numbers increase.”

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna speaks during an Eaton Fire press conference at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

UPDATE 11 a.m.:

Quite literally at the 11th hour, the Producers Guild of America has decided to delay its nominations until next week. PGA nominees were expected at 11 a.m. on Sunday after the guild extended its voting window and rescheduled once already, but a rep instead released a statement saying: “Out of care and concern for those being affected by the fires, we will be holding the announcement of the PGA award nominees until next week.” The voting window was not extended again, however.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

Law enforcement officials say 29 people were arrested in Los Angeles fire zones overnight for looting and other attempted scams, including one man dressed as a firefighter who was detained on suspicion of burglary. Of those, 25 were in the Eaton Fire zone while four were in the Palisades, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Fire zones were still under curfew, with the National Guard and local and county police stepping up patrols.

Members of the Army National Guard eat lunch along Pacific Coast Highway while on deployment to assist with various fires in Los Angeles on January 10, 2025. (Photo by Zoë Meyers / AFP)

PREVIOUSLY SUNDAY:

Firefighters made progress this weekend against the still-raging Palisades fire, focusing their efforts on protecting Brentwood and Encino from the fringes of the area’s largest blaze, which has now consumed more than 23,000 acres and 5,300 structures but was still only 11% contained.

Officials updated the overall death toll Sunday to 16, with more than 10,000 structures destroyed. The multiple fires were already being discussed as the most catastrophic in U.S. history.

Time was working against them: The forecast calls for several more days of Santa Ana winds into this week gusting at more than 75 mph. Forecasters said the heightened fire danger conditions that peaked Saturday night will re-manifest Monday night through Tuesday, raising concerns that the Eaton Fire that destroyed much of Altadena could push further to the south.

Here are the latest updates from fire officials:

Palisades Fire: Homes, businesses and landmarks numbering more than 5,300 have been burned across 23,707 acres since Sunday in the Pacific Palisades and along the PCH toward Malibu. The fire was only 11% contained as of Sunday morning. Evacuation warnings and orders were still in place in the Palisades, Malibu and Santa Monica; the fire also sparked up evacuation orders in Calabasas, Encino and Brentwood, with another 12,000 structures under threat.

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA – People hug in a neighborhood where a large portion of the homes burned in the Eaton Fire. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Eaton Fire: Though only 15% contained as of Sunday morning, the fire that has so far burned more than 14,000 acres in Altadena and Pasadena relented somewhat, as evacuation orders in the Chevy Chase and Glenoaks canyons were lifted. The blaze has so far consumed more than 7,000 structures.

Kenneth Fire: The only L.A. wildfire that is now 100% contained, and evacuation orders have been lifted. The blaze burned 1,052 acres at the border between Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Hurst Fire: Now 76% contained, the Hurst fire has burned 779 acres near Sylmar, and evacuation orders were lifted.