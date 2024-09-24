Lady Gaga to Release ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ Companion Album ‘Harlequin’ on Friday

Lady Gaga will release a companion album for “Joker: Folie à Deux,” titled “Harlequin.”

The new album will drop on Friday, Sept. 27, a week before the “Joker” sequel comes to theaters on Oct. 4, and bears a resemblance to the name of the singer’s character in the movie, Harley Quinn. She stars opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

“Harlequin” will consist of 13 songs — none of which are collaborations — including tracks titled “Good Morning,” “Get Happy (2024),” “Oh, When the Saints,” “World on a String,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” “That’s Entertainment,” “Smile,” “The Joker,” “Folie à Deux,” “Gonna Build a Mountain,” “Close to You,” “Happy Mistake” and “That’s Life.”

Harlequin. September 27. A companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux. https://t.co/86Y4cI5jSl pic.twitter.com/t8ifrVtJLF — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) September 24, 2024

The news comes just weeks after Lady Gaga announced her seventh album by sharing a schedule that listed “XX October: LG7 first single.” Further details about that album, including its full release date, have remained under wraps. In August, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars debuted their single, “Die With a Smile,” though it’s unknown if the single might make it onto the aforementioned seventh album.

In the days leading up to the “Harlequin” announcement on Tuesday, the “Born This Way” singer posted several ambiguous posts to Instagram that read, “I’m Ready for My Interview,” “Don’t Tell Me What to Wear,” “No Duct Tape No Mission,” “Moondust Gets Everywhere” and “Still Not October.”

With “Joker: Folie à Deux” featuring a fair amount of singing from Lady Gaga and Phoenix, the latter revealed in an interview with Vogue that he encouraged his co-star to sing “poorly” in order to unlock her character’s voice.

“I worked really hard on that, kind of trying to undo all my technique,” Lady Gaga said. “I mean, Ally Maine in ‘A Star Is Born’ is a singer and it’s a movie about people who make music … that is not what this film is about at all.”

“Harlequin” drops Sept. 27, while “Joker: Folie à Deux” hits theaters Oct. 4.